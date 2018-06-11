Police arrest third suspect in connection with apartment shooting in Barrie

Police have arrested a third man in connection with a shooting at an apartment building on Edgehill Drive in Barrie on June 3.

According to Barrie police, a 23-year-old man was arrested after being located at a residence in Bradford on June 7.

Police investigation has revealed a total of four men were involved in the shooting, and the search for two outstanding suspects continues.

Police are seeking, 21-year-old Jesse Breese and another unidentified man in connection with the incident.

Breese is described by police as a 21-year-old man, approximately six feet tall, with a thin build. Police say he has brown hair, a full beard, green eyes and wears black rimmed glasses.

According to police, Breese is wanted for attempted murder and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. They are asking anyone who may have information regarding the incident to please contact Barrie Police Investigative Services at 705-725-7025 ext. 2129. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or online at www.p3tips.com