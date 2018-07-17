Los Angeles Dodgers on verge of acquiring Baltimore Orioles star Manny Machado: reports

Manny Machado will be traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a package of prospects barring a last-minute snag in negotiations, USA Today Sports reported on Tuesday, hours before the 2018 All-Star Game in Washington, D.C.

According to the report, the Baltimore Orioles intend to complete the trade on Wednesday, sending the 26-year-old Machado to the reigning National League champions for a package of prospects unless the Milwaukee Brewers or Philadelphia Phillies emerge with a better offer.

During the All-Star Game broadcast Tuesday night, Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal tweeted a separate report also saying Machado would be dealt to the Dodgers “with more certainty.”

Rosenthal interviewed Machado in the AL dugout during the FOX broadcast in the sixth inning; the Orioles shortstop did not admit to knowing for certain if a trade was complete. But he did answer regarding his appreciation toward the Orioles franchise.

“It was a tremendous honor to wear this uniform. They gave me the opportunity to play in the big leagues,” Machado told Rosenthal. “That’s everyone’s dream, they gave me that. They gave me the opportunity to play shortstop again. The organization has done everything [for me].

“So if this is the last time [wearing an Orioles uniform] … hopefully I did everything I could for the organization.”

Two hours before the All-Star Game, Machado said in the American League locker room, “I haven’t heard anything. I’m just worried about the game today. I’m just worried about the game. There will be a time and place for everything. I’m just going to worry about [the All-Star Game].

“I’m just not even trying to worry about it. If it happens, it happens. There will be a time and place where I’ll be here again and answering questions. I’m just trying to worry about today, not trying to worry about anything else.”

Yusniel Diaz, the Dodgers’ top prospect coming off of a two-homer performance in the Futures Game, is expected to be part of the deal with the Orioles.

Entering the All-Star break, Machado is batting .315 with 24 homers, 65 RBIs and a .963 OPS.

Several outlets reported Tuesday morning that the Dodgers and Phillies were the frontrunners for the All-Star shortstop, who is in the final year of his contract with Baltimore and projected to fetch a long-term deal approaching $300 million as a free agent this winter.

Baltimore is scheduled to return to the field Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays without Machadoin what likely triggers a pronounced rebuilding effort. Outfielder Adam Jones and closer Zach Britton are reportedly on the block, and other players are also likely to be made available by the Orioles.

The Dodgers have been aggressive in their pursuit of Machado with their own All-Star shortstop, Corey Seager, out for the season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Machado has been dealing with constant trade rumors since the start of spring training. The New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Indians all were bidding for his services, according to reports.

Machado said Monday at All-Star Game media day that the uncertainty of where he’d play his next game was becoming frustrating.

“It’s the worst,” Machado said. “You just don’t know what’s going to happen. … Just get it over with already.

“To go out there and not know where you’re going to be tomorrow, it’s kind of tough. A lot of packing, a lot of cars shipped. I’ve got a lot of clothes in my locker and in my room. I’d like to stay at home. I’d like to be with the organization that I’ve been with, not learning new faces, not learning new names. I’m not good with names.”