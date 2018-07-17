17-year-old boy found with loaded firearm on a TTC bus, police say
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly being found to be in possession of a loaded handgun while on a TTC bus on Saturday.
Toronto police were called to the area of Jane Street and Trethewey Drive by TTC employees around 2 a.m.
Officers said when they arrived on scene, they interacted with the boy on a bus and upon further investigation, a loaded .40 calibre firearm was allegedly found.
The teenager now faces a total of 12 charges.
The boy cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Saturday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
