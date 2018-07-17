Crime
July 17, 2018 5:07 pm

17-year-old boy found with loaded firearm on a TTC bus, police say

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly being found to be in possession of a loaded handgun while on a TTC bus on Saturday.

Toronto police were called to the area of Jane Street and Trethewey Drive by TTC employees around 2 a.m.

Officers said when they arrived on scene, they interacted with the boy on a bus and upon further investigation, a loaded .40 calibre firearm was allegedly found.

The teenager now faces a total of 12 charges.

The boy cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

