Man charged with arson, disregard for human life following fire in Eskasoni, N.S.
A 35-year-old Eskasoni, N.S., man has been charged after he allegedly tried to burn a house down while the homeowners slept.
Police say shortly after midnight on Monday, Eskasoni RCMP responded to a house fire on Noel R. Street.
“The two homeowners were in the home when the fire started but had managed to get out and call 911,” police said in a news release on Tuesday.
READ MORE: Police arrest second armed robbery suspect in Bedford
Police say the home sustained minimal structural damage, but smoke damage and a strong smell of gasoline were present.
“The investigation determined that the fire was the result of an arson attempt made by a third individual who has been residing in the home,” police stated.
As a result, Noel Richard Denny has been charged with arson with disregard for human life and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
READ MORE: Arson suspected in Saskatoon garage fire
Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.