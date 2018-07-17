Man charged with arson, disregard for human life following fire in Eskasoni, N.S.

A 35-year-old Eskasoni, N.S., man has been charged after he allegedly tried to burn a house down while the homeowners slept.

Police say shortly after midnight on Monday, Eskasoni RCMP responded to a house fire on Noel R. Street.

“The two homeowners were in the home when the fire started but had managed to get out and call 911,” police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Police say the home sustained minimal structural damage, but smoke damage and a strong smell of gasoline were present.

“The investigation determined that the fire was the result of an arson attempt made by a third individual who has been residing in the home,” police stated.

As a result, Noel Richard Denny has been charged with arson with disregard for human life and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.