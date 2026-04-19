Attempted ‘seat swap’ in moving motorhome leads to charges in Abbotsford

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Two people are facing charges after a suspected mid-drive “seat-swap” in a motorhome that tried but failed to outrun officers in Abbotsford, B.C.

Police say officers with the Street Order Response Team attempted to stop the RV on Whatcom Road on April 14 after noticing the licence plates didn’t match the vehicle.

Instead of pulling over, the driver continued on, and lightly rear-ended another vehicle while attempting to flee.

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The getaway was short lived, with officers stopping the motorhome moments later and arresting the 51-year-old woman who they found behind the wheel.

But police quickly realized they had a more complicated puzzle on their hands. The woman had a valid driver’s licence and had no obvious reason to run.

Then they took a closer look at the passenger, a 60-year-old man who police say was sitting awkwardly facing the driver’s seat and was not wearing a seatbelt.

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They discovered he was a prohibited driver and officers deduced the pair performed a risky mid-drive switch, with the man allegedly jumping out of the driver’s seat while the RV was still moving and the woman sliding in to take over.

Police later obtained video footage that they say confirmed the man had been driving shortly before the stop.

Both individuals now face recommended charges of flight from police and obstruction, while the man is also facing a charge of prohibited driving. The motorhome has been seized.