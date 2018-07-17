Crime
July 17, 2018
Updated: July 17, 2018

N.S. RCMP conducting search for armed robbery suspect in Bedford

RCMP were looking for an armed robbery suspect in Bedford on Tuesday afternoon.

Police are asking residents near Bedford Hills Road to stay in their homes as they search for an armed robbery suspect.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the robbery happened in Tantallon Tuesday morning.

Officers are currently conducting an investigation along Hammonds Plains Road near Highway 102 Exit 2B, where a suspect vehicle crashed.

Police believe the suspect – who is possibly armed – is in the Bedford Hills Road area.

The suspect is described as a white man with a slim build and dark clothing.

A K9 unit and large police presence is currently at the scene.

Police are advising the public to avoid the area as they conduct their investigation. They’re also asking nearby residents to stay in their homes until further notice.

