N.S. RCMP conducting search for armed robbery suspect in Bedford

Police are asking residents near Bedford Hills Road to stay in their homes as they search for an armed robbery suspect.

Police are investigating an armed robbery which occurred earlier today in the #Tantallon area. A suspect vehicle crashed at Exit 3b on #Hwy102 near #HammondsPlains Rd. One suspect is in custody and another is possibly armed and believed to be in the #BedfordHills area. 1/2 — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) July 17, 2018

Nova Scotia RCMP say the robbery happened in Tantallon Tuesday morning.

Officers are currently conducting an investigation along Hammonds Plains Road near Highway 102 Exit 2B, where a suspect vehicle crashed.

Police believe the suspect – who is possibly armed – is in the Bedford Hills Road area.

The suspect is described as a white man with a slim build and dark clothing.

A K9 unit and large police presence is currently at the scene.

Police are advising the public to avoid the area as they conduct their investigation. They’re also asking nearby residents to stay in their homes until further notice.