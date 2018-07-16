Guelph police arrest 1, search for 2nd suspect in reported indecent acts over weekend

Guelph police say there were two cases of men exposing themselves in public over the weekend.

These latest indecent acts follow several similar incidents that have already been reported to police within the last two months.

On Friday at around 6 a.m., police were called to the area of Douglas Street for reports of a man exposing himself.

Police arrested a 27-year-old man and charged him with an indecent act.

READ MORE: 7 Bingemans employees taken to hospital after chemical mix-up creates poisonous gas

On Saturday at around 4 p.m., police received another report of a man exposing himself in the area of Marilyn Drive and Woodlawn Road, but did not make any arrests.

The man is described as 50-60 years old with a grey moustache, wearing a baseball hat and blue shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7365.