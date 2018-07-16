Man charged after tractor trailer collides with parked tractor trailer
According to OPP, two tractor trailers collided on Highway 401 near Napanee early Monday morning.
Police say one tractor trailer allegedly collided with another tractor trailer that was parked on the side of the highway.
The collision occurred in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 between Palace Road and County Road 5 around 6:15 a.m. on Monday morning.
There were no injuries reported, but one of the eastbound lanes was closed for a period of time in order to move one of the vehicles.
A man from Brampton, 24-year-old Varinder Mann, was charged with careless driving in relation to the incident.
Police say all lanes are now open, but recovery is causing some delays in the area.
Napanee OPP are advising people to stay on the highway because there is no faster route.
