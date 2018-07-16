Crime
July 16, 2018

Guelph woman arrested after Peterborough police say she failed to pay $532 cab fare

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A Guelph, Ont., woman faces charges after she failed to pay for a fare from Guelph to Peterborough.

Peterborough police have charged a Guelph, Ont., woman with failing to pay for a cab ride to Peterborough.

On Friday, police received a report that the woman had taken a taxi cab from Guelph to Peterborough — an approximately 210-kilometre trip. She is alleged to have failed to pay the $532 fare, according to police.

She was located in an Aylmer Street parking lot in Peterborough where she was placed under arrest.

Amanda Margaret McKinnon, 31, of Waterloo Ave., in Guelph, is charged with transportation fraud.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 2.

