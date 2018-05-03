Peterborough taxi driver wins $50,000 lottery prize
A Peterborough taxi driver got a $50,000 birthday gift last week as a longtime lottery player.
Miles Cameron claimed one of the 50 available guaranteed prize draws of $50,000 in the April 28 Lotto 6/49 draw which includes the main jackpot and a guaranteed $1-million grand prize.
He discovered his win the following day when he stopped at a store to scan his ticket.
“I thought I won $50, but I validated my ticket with the clerk, I found out I won $50,000,” he said after picking up his cheque at the OLG prize centre in Toronto.
The 59-year-old father and grandfather sent a text message to his children to share the big news.
Cameron plans to use his windfall to pay off some bills.
“But it’s my birthday this week so this is a nice gift,” he said.
The winning ticket was purchased at Smoker’s Den on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough.
