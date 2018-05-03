Peterborough taxi driver wins $50,000 lottery prize

A Peterborough taxi driver got a $50,000 birthday gift last week as a longtime lottery player.

Miles Cameron claimed one of the 50 available guaranteed prize draws of $50,000 in the April 28 Lotto 6/49 draw which includes the main jackpot and a guaranteed $1-million grand prize.

He discovered his win the following day when he stopped at a store to scan his ticket.

READ MORE: Apsley couple claims $100,000 lottery prize

“I thought I won $50, but I validated my ticket with the clerk, I found out I won $50,000,” he said after picking up his cheque at the OLG prize centre in Toronto.

The 59-year-old father and grandfather sent a text message to his children to share the big news.

Cameron plans to use his windfall to pay off some bills.

“But it’s my birthday this week so this is a nice gift,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Smoker’s Den on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough.