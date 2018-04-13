Consumer
April 13, 2018 10:44 am
Updated: April 13, 2018 10:47 am

Apsley couple claims $100,000 lottery prize

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

James and Jennifer Picken of Apsley won $100,000 with the Encore lottery draw in January.

OLG
A A

An Apsley couple has 100,000 reasons to smile.

James and Jennifer Picken won $100,000 with Encore from the Jan. 12 Lotto Max draw.

Their ticket saw them match the last six of seven numbers to claim the prize.

READ MORE: Retired central Alberta couple wins $12.5M 6/49 lottery: ‘I was shaking’

The winning ticket was purchased at Hunter’s General Store on Burleigh Street in Apsley, about 60 kilometres north of Peterborough.

Encore is played in conjuntion with most of the Ontario Lottery Gaming Corporation’s games for an extra $1. There is an Encore draw every day.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Apsley
Encore
Lottery
Lotto
Lotto Max

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News