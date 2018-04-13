Apsley couple claims $100,000 lottery prize

An Apsley couple has 100,000 reasons to smile.

James and Jennifer Picken won $100,000 with Encore from the Jan. 12 Lotto Max draw.

Their ticket saw them match the last six of seven numbers to claim the prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at Hunter’s General Store on Burleigh Street in Apsley, about 60 kilometres north of Peterborough.

Encore is played in conjuntion with most of the Ontario Lottery Gaming Corporation’s games for an extra $1. There is an Encore draw every day.