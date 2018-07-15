One man dead after early morning stabbing in Dauphin

Police in Dauphin are investigating after a man was killed earlier this weekend.

RCMP arrived at a home in the 100 block of 9th Street SW around 3:00 a.m. Saturday.

They found the victim, a 32-year-old man, had died of apparent stab wounds.

Cops quickly arrested the other man in the house.

29-year-old Reginald Morrisseau from Fishing Lake First Nation, Saskatchewan, faces a charge of manslaughter.

He remains in custody and will appear in Dauphin Provincial Court tomorrow.

The Major Crimes Unit and the Forensic Identification Unit are continuing their investigation into the incident.