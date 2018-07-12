Winnipeg woman survives random stabbing in Central Park neighbourhood

A 19-year-old Winnipeg woman is alive after being stabbed several times by a random man.

The victim was sitting outside in the 400 block of Edmonton Street near Qu’Appelle Avenue Wednesday afternoon when a man came up to her and started an argument. He pulled a knife from his wristband, said police, and stabbed the woman several times in the upper body.

He then stole a backpack nearby, belonging to a 39-year-old man, threatened him and ran away.

Emergency crews were called and the woman was taken to hospital in critical condition. Police said she has since been upgraded to stable.

Officers found the man nearby and arrested him after a short foot chase.

Miguel Gerald Thomas, 26, faces charges of robbery, possessing a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and uttering threats.

Thomas has been detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.