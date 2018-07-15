Heat warning issued for Fraser Canyon while Lower Mainland stays toasty

A heat warning has been issued for parts of the Fraser Canyon as temperatures continue to scorch large portions of B.C.

The weather alert from Environment Canada comes less than a day after the agency pulled a special weather statement about high temperatures for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

READ MORE: Abbotsford homeless advocates asking for help to keep those in need cool during heat wave

Temperatures in Lillooet and Lytton are expected to climb as high as 38 degrees Celsius by Monday, and are expected to stay within 30 degrees until Thursday before falling into the high 20s.

Conditions in surrounding communities are looking at a similar outlook for the next few days, with Hope and Boston Bar pushing past 30 degrees on Sunday and Monday.

Overnight temperatures are also expected to push 20 degrees early in the week.

Although the weather alert on the coast has been lifted, expect the hot temperatures to continue throughout the week.

READ MORE: 11 new wildfires spring up, as fire danger rating worsens across B.C.

In Metro Vancouver, daytime highs are set to remain hovering around 25 degrees near the water, and closer to 30 degrees further inland.

Environment Canada is reminding people to stay hydrated and schedule outdoor activities for cooler parts of the day. Pet owners are also reminded to not leave animals inside parked vehicles.