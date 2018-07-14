Abbotsford homeless advocates asking for help to keep those in need cool during heat wave

While a special weather statement has been issued for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, and large parts of Vancouver Island, a group in Abbotsford is making sure the city’s homeless population is okay in the heat.

Temperatures will hit the high 20’s or low 30’s along the coast and reach into the mid-30’s inland, before easing mid-next week.

Ward Draper, Executive Director of Five and Two, said keeping cool is the most important thing for those on the streets.

“The folks outside already have a lot of pre-existing health issues which is extremely aggravated by this intense weather.”

“It’s scary. I mean I see friends every day when we have hot weather, they’re melting. So it’s like drink, drink, drink, drink water. It’s a big thing, and trying to find places where people can be cool, it’s tough.”

Draper said a group will be out handing out bottled water, and is encouraging others to do the same.

“During this hot weather, carry a flat of water on yourself so if you see somebody you can just drop off a bottle of water, have a flat of water to drop off, or donate to local organizations to ensure there is access to water.”

“If you don’t feel comfortable handing out water individually within your given space, given community and given area. Pick up water and get it to the folks that are on the streets and doing front line work. It truly does help.”

Draper also said there will be cooling stations set up, but adds that the city’s size makes it difficult.