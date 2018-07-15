Owner of Peterborough travel agency branches out to new business at airport

For many years, George Johnson, owner of Complete Aviation, supplied fuel and services to aircraft at the Peterborough Airport. Johnson is retiring, so the city went looking for a replacement.

Monday evening, city councillors will be asked to approve a bylaw that will sell two structures and the fuel pumps to Scott Stewart. Stewart is the owner of Carlson Wagonlit Steward Travel and has organized several successful charters to the U.S. from the airport.

“Scott Stuart is very excited about having a location here at the airport, operating those fixed base services, offering those services to pilots as they come and go, and running the fuel dealership. He’s very excited about the destination charters that have been happening as they are. There’s been a great response to those charters,” says Nancy Hewitt, airport administrator.

Peterborough mayor Daryl Bennett says having an established local businessman like Stewart is a good fit as the airport is an important economic driver for the city.

“Certainly we have invested wisely in my estimation on behalf of this whole region to build up the infrastructure for the air industry moving forward, so I think this is a giant step forward for all of us to ensure we are going to have longevity and good service for the people as they come and go,” said Bennett.

In recent years, there were almost 28,000 aircraft movements per year at Peterborough Airport.