BC Ferries cancels several sailings due to mechanical issues

BC Ferries said one of its vessels, the Queen of New Westminster, is experiencing a problem with a controllable pitch propeller and will have to undergo testing Sunday morning.

It said because of this mechanical issue, four sailings had to be cancelled:

Saturday July 14, the 6pm sailing leaving the Tsawwassen terminal and the 8pm sailing leaving Swartz Bay had been cancelled.

Sunday July 15, the 8am sailing leaving Tsawwassen and the 10am sailing leaving Swartz Bay were cancelled as well.

BC Ferries said customers with reservations on cancelled sailings will be refunded their reservation fee, and will be accommodated on the next available sailing.

It adds that customers will have to check-in at the terminal at the check-in time for their original reserved sailing.

BC Ferries is recommending that you check out its website for timely sailing and departure information.