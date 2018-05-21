BC Ferries apologizes after making a dozen passengers disembark on long weekend

Some BC Ferries passengers are expressing frustration at travelling on the service this long weekend.

Passenger Andrea Schneck was travelling to the Gulf Islands on Friday and was a foot passenger on the 7:20 p.m. ferry.

However, due to ship maintenance the ferry was running 30 minutes behind.

Schneck says they were then informed that 12 of the foot passengers waiting in the outside area would have to volunteer to take another ferry as the vessel had reached its capacity.

Due to the further delays from negotiating with the 12 passengers who had to wait for a later sailing, Schneck says they were finally able to get on the boat at 8:40 p.m.

BC Ferries over sold our ride on the Salish Eagle and it’s an actual standoff between passengers and crew because they need volunteers to leave. #bcferries #salisheagle — Andrea Schneck (@AndreaSchneck) May 19, 2018

Have already waited an hour to board #salisheagle due to #bcferries overselling by 12 foot passengers. Offering $50 food vouchers for volunteers to leave. Not much of an incentive 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 — Devin W (@_devinrose) May 19, 2018

Deborah Marshall, executive director of public affairs for BC Ferries, tells Global News the vessel had reached the number of passengers allowed.

“By the time the terminal staff has reconciled the number of foot passengers and the number of passengers travelling in vehicles on that particular sailing to the Gulf Islands, the crew realized that we had exceeded the passenger count of 600, so we did have to ask for volunteers, 12 passengers, to depart the vessel so that we can sail.”

Marshall said there was disappointment among the passengers. Those who did volunteer were given a refund, free travel vouchers and food vouchers.

“It’s an unusual situation, we do apologize to our customers for this experience.”

Schneck says the staff were very professional and apologetic.

Travellers tell Global News this was not the only issue with the ferries this weekend.

On Saturday morning, some passengers were alarmed to see the Salish Eagle, sailing from Tsawwassen to the Southern Gulf Islands, had space on the car decks even though BC Ferries said the sailing was full.

Marshall says that is another case where the maximum number of passengers had been reached, but not necessarily the maximum number of vehicles allowed.

“Saturday morning on our Tsawwassen to Southern Gulf Islands route, we did have a situation where we had to leave some car deck space free, so basically the vehicle deck was not full of the vessel because we had reached the maximum number of passengers that we could carry on the Salish Eagle.”

Transport Canada licenses each B.C. ferry vessel based on the number of life-saving equipment on board and evacuation procedures.

“It is rare that we do reach that maximum passenger count but it does happen from time to time on long weekends,” said Marshall.