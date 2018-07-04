Premier Horgan ‘hopeful’ five new BC Ferries’ vessels will be built in British Columbia

B.C. Premier John Horgan said his “preference” is for new B.C. Ferries vessels to be built in British Columbia.

B.C. Ferries has announced plans to build five new C-class ferries with at least one vessel on the water by 2024.

“We are looking at what policy choices we could make to revitalize the ship-building industry,” Horgan said. “We are going to see what we can do to get back to a place where a maritime province has an ability to not just maintain cruise ships but to move people up and down the coast.”

A shipyard in Poland built the last group of vessels. Horgan says the previous B.C. Liberal government hurt the local economy by moving construction out of the province. British Columbia shipyards struggle to compete with Polish shipyards because they pay workers lower wages.

Also, many B.C. shipyards could not fit the C-class ships. The Seaspan shipyard in North Vancouver is big enough but is extremely busy with federal contracts.

Horgan says the previous government is to blame for not committing to projects at home.

“We have had 16 years of shipbuilding on the B.C. Liberal watch outsourced to other nations, paying mortgages in Poland and Germany, training workers in Poland and Germany,” he said.

“The industry is not what it was. But I am certainly hopeful that we can work with B.C. Ferries and the industry to participate in the bids the best we can.”

A request for proposals was sent out for the new vessels on Tuesday.

B.C. Ferries is looking for construction bid packages and to review proposals from shipyards. The company must then figure out where the ships will be built.

“We don’t have a firm time line for the selection of a shipyard but it would follow the same process our other procurements do, with multiple steps,” wrote B.C. Ferries in a statement.

The provincial government is already applying the pressure for locally constructed ships. Transportation Minister Claire Trevena says the industry has been allowed to become “run down” but, like Horgan, she is optimistic it can be restored.

“Our government would really like to see B.C. ferries built in British Columbia. It creates jobs,” Trevena said. ”

BC Ferries would create a great backbone for an industry. It will obviously take time to work with B.C. Ferries to get the shipyards together. But I really would like to see B.C. Ferries making that commitment to build ships in B.C. again.”