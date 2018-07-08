BC Ferries cancels several sailings to and from Vancouver Island

BC Ferries has cancelled several sailings to and from Vancouver Island on Sunday due to mechanical problems on the Queen of New Westminster.

The 12 p.m., 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. sailings from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay have been cancelled.

The 2 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen sailings have also been cancelled.

The cancellations come after some Sunday morning sailings were called off due to a problem with one of the controllable pitch propellers on the Queen of New Westminster.

BC Ferries hopes to have an extra sailing later Sunday night to help with the backlog of customers.

Customers with reservations on cancelled sailings will be refunded their reservation fee, and will be accommodated on the next available sailing.

Passengers can visit the BC Ferries website for updates and information on how to get a refund for cancelled trips.