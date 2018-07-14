Crime
July 14, 2018 5:53 pm
Updated: July 14, 2018 6:22 pm

Body found in burned car in northeast Calgary neighbourhood

Police are investigating after a body was found in a northeast neighbourhood.

Calgary police are investigating after a body was found in a burned car near the 600 block of Coral Springs Boulevard.

Police said it was the body of an adult male.

Calgary EMS said at around 1:45 p.m., they were called to the area for assistance.

While they were responding to the call, they discovered another patient in the area who also required EMS services.

A woman was transported to Foothills Hospital in serious but stable condition with undisclosed injuries. It’s unclear if her injuries are related to the car fire.

At this time, the area remains closed to the public as emergency responders continue to investigate.

No other details have been released.

