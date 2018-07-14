Gondola opens at SilverStar Mountain Resort

SilverStar Mountain Resort opened its new gondola to the public on Saturday.

The gondola replaces the Summit chair that has carried guests up the mountain since 1970.

The high-speed detachable cabins each provide seating for 8 people and have ski and board racks on the outside.

The gondola was originally supposed to open on July 7, but a spring snow storm delayed construction by a week.

“The gondola installation facilitates additional future capital improvement projects, such as the addition of an Alpine Restaurant between the Comet and the Gondola lift, installation of a lift in the Terrain Park, and options for a summer coaster or pipe,” Ken Derpak, Managing Director said in a news release.