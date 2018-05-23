Canada
May 23, 2018 6:24 pm

Helicopter sets towers in place for new gondola at Silver Star

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
A A

It was quite the spectacle at Silver Star Mountain Resort Wednesday – as helicopters flew towers into place for a brand new gondola.

READ MORE:  Work on Silver Star’s new lift underway

The new gondola will replace the green chair at the resort. It will take visitors to the top of the mountain in about five minutes.

READ MORE:  Sleds and snow bikes send it at Silver Star

The budget for the new ride is ten million dollars.

The grand opening for the gondola is tentatively set for July the seventh.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
North Okanagan
Silver Star Mountain Resort
Vernon

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News