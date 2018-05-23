Helicopter sets towers in place for new gondola at Silver Star

It was quite the spectacle at Silver Star Mountain Resort Wednesday – as helicopters flew towers into place for a brand new gondola.

The new gondola will replace the green chair at the resort. It will take visitors to the top of the mountain in about five minutes.

The budget for the new ride is ten million dollars.

The grand opening for the gondola is tentatively set for July the seventh.