Work on Silver Star’s new lift underway

It’s out with the old and in with the new at Silver Star Mountain Resort.

Work has started on a new gondola.

The top terminal of the Doppelmayr gondola is built, and some of the tower foundations at the bottom have been installed, according to Wesla Wong, a Silver Star spokesperson.

The resort is hoping the new lift will be finished by July, although three meters of snow still on the ground might push back the completion if it lingers for longer than expected, Wong said.

The lift replaces the Summit chair, which had been in service since 1970.

It will take four and a half minutes to get from the village to the summit.