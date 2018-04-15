Sleds and snow bikes send it at Silver Star

Over one hundred riders turned out over the weekend to conquer the Hill Climb course at Silver Start Mountain Resort.

Sleds and snow bikes just sending it, full throttle, all in an attempt to summit the mountains 1000 foot vertical run in the fastest time.

Saturday’s weather offered smooth sledding allowing riders to rip it up but Sunday’s fog and snow made it tough sledding on the course.

The Silver Star stop is just one of three on the Western Canadian Hillcross Association circuit this year, pitting man and machine against mountain and mother nature.

The tour wraps up next weekend with one last race at Sun Peaks Resort in Kamloops.