Yarmouth man charged after stolen SUV strikes Halifax utility pole

A 20-year-old man from Yarmouth is in police custody after a stolen SUV struck a utility pole in Halifax early Saturday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of Quinpool Road.

READ MORE: Woman dies following two-vehicle crash in New Ross

The caller told officers the driver was travelling at a high rate of speed when he struck the pole, then could be seen fleeing on foot.

Officers were able to confirm that the SUV was reported stolen in Yarmouth.

A police dog was able to track down the suspect less than 20 minutes after the crash. He was found hiding in a parking lot just down the road, according to police.

“The male driver showed signs of impairment and was taken for (a) breath test,” police said in a news release Saturday morning.

READ MORE: 2 N.S. men charged after four-month investigation into cocaine smuggling: RCMP

Police say the crash damaged a utility pole and wiring. Traffic inbound on Quinpool Road was blocked for just over an hour while Nova Scotia Power repaired the utility pole.

The section of road has since reopened.

The suspect is facing charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, and refusal of a breath test.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.