Regina Police request independent oversight after pursuit turns fatal

A 26-year-old Grenfell man died in a collision on June, 30 when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle, but new information states the man was involved in a pursuit with the Regina Police Service (RPS) at the time of his death.

In a release, RPS stated an officer travelling west on Victoria Avenue noticed the man driving without a helmet travelling eastbound. The officer turned around to follow the driver, who stopped briefly to allow a passenger to get off, before speeding away.

RPS pursued the man, and say they believe the driver was aware of the efforts to stop him.

The man collided with a vehicle at the intersection of 9th Ave East and Park Street. As a result of the fatal consequences during the police pursuit, RPS has asked the Ministry of Justice to appoint an independent observer to the investigation.

The investigation into the man’s death is continuing in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner, and the ministry will provide independent oversight.