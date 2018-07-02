One man pronounced dead after crash between truck, motorcycle in Regina

Regina police say fatal collision between a truck and a motorcycle took place on the Canada Day long weekend.

Officers were called to the area of 9th Ave East and Park Street to investigate the crash on June 30.

One man was pronounced dead. His name and age were not released by police.

The investigation is ongoing with assistance from forensic identification, collision analysts and the office of the chief coroner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.