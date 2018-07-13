RCMP seeking assistance in theft from ‘honour fridge’

It’s not a typical police case, but the reported theft of eggs and meat from an ‘honour’ fridge has prompted an alert from Vernon RCMP.

According to police, a man has repeatedly taken food from a honour-system fridge at a Vernon farm. Owners of the farm, located on Redwing Road, say the man first took a dozen eggs without putting payment into the jar. Three days later, he returned and reportedly took more than $100 worth of organic meat from the fridge.

“Since the first report made to police, the same male has returned to the property four additional times and collected various items from the fridge including meat and eggs, without leaving any sort of payment behind,” said RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett. “To a small, local farm, thefts like this can be devastating and may jeopardize the way the farm continues to conduct business.”

Police say an additional suspect has been identified, but that they are seeking assistance in identifying the male seen in surveillance footage.

“We are confident with the media and public’s assistance we will be able to identify the male seen in the surveillance video,” said Brett.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171