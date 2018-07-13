Barrie police seek to identify 2 suspects in connection with string of fragrance thefts

Police are seeking to identify two suspects in connection with a string of fragrance thefts over the last couple of months. Police say the suspects may also be linked to similar thefts in other jurisdictions.

According to Barrie police, on June 10, at around 6:30 p.m., two men entered a Shoppers Drug Mart located on Essa Road in Barrie.

Police say one man went to the cosmetics department, while the other man engaged an employee in conversation to distract her.

Police say the second man made his way to the fragrance wall and began filling a cooler bag with colognes and perfumes from the counter. Police say the man then exited the store, making no attempt to pay, and was seen immediately making a phone call.

According to police, the other suspect, still in the store was seen answering his phone and then leaving the store to meet the first suspect behind the building.

Officers say both men were seen leaving the area on foot.

Police say several bottles of perfume and cologne were stolen, including bottles of Dior Homme Sauvage, bottles of Dior Home and several bottles of Fahrenheit. Police say $1,991 of perfume and cologne were stolen in this incident.

Similarly, police say on July 9, at around 8 p.m., two suspects entered a Shoppers Drug Mart on Mapleview Drive West in Barrie.

According to police, the first suspect went to the Chanel section of the perfume aisle and crouched down to open a secure storage drawer with an unknown object.

Police say at the same time, the second suspect distracted an employee with numerous questions. The employee became suspicious and began to check the store for a theft in progress.

According to police, as the suspect with the cooler bag full of cologne exited the store, he was stopped by the employee. The man showed the employee an empty backpack while keeping the cooler bag closed and out of sight.

Police say he immediately left the store with the second suspect behind him. According to police, both men were seen fleeing on foot heading westbound on Mapleview Drive West.

Police say the value of goods stolen in this incident was $4,735.

Additionally, Barrie police say they believe the men are responsible for a cologne theft which occurred on June 4.

Police are now looking for two suspects.

Officers say the first suspect is a man, approximately five-feet-10-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. He is in his 30s or 40s, and has black hair and dark facial hair.

Police have described the second suspect as a man in his 30s or 40s with a large build. He has brown hair and dark facial hair.

According to police, the suspects may be travelling in a grey Toyota Echo with Quebec licence plate FHR3582.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Barrie police at 705-725-7025 ext. 2534 or 705-725-7025 ext. 2738. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at P3 Tips.