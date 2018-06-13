Barrie police seeking 2 suspects accused of stealing perfume

Barrie police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects in connection with a theft from Shoppers Drug Mart on Essa Road in the city.

According to police, video surveillance captured two men entering the store on June 10.

Police say one man went to the cosmetics department, while the other man engaged an employee in conversation to distract her.

Police say the second man was caught on video taking 19 boxes of perfume from the shelf and putting them into a bag he had been carrying.

According to police, the two men were seen leaving the store before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Police have described the first suspect as a man in his 40s, approximately six-feet-tall, with a medium build. He has short brown hair, and was seen wearing a Blue Jays shirt, dark blue pants, white shoes and was carrying a black and red jacket.

The second suspect is described as a man in his 40s, approximately five-feet-10-inches tall, with a medium build. Police say he has short black hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue Polo shirt, black pants, a black jacket, dress shoes and was carrying a black bag.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and are asking anyone with information to please contact Const. Knight of the Barrie police at 705-725-7025 ext. 2534. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.p3tips.com.