‘The Fonz’ is coming to Hamilton Comic Con

Henry Winkler, best known for his portrayal of Arthur (Fonzie) Fonzarelli in the 1970s television series Happy Days, is set to make his first appearance at Hamilton Comic Con this fall.

The 72-year-old actor received an Emmy nomination this week for his role in the series Barry.

“This will be a real treat for me as it will be the first time I have ever been to Hamilton Comic Con,” said Winkler. “I always look forward to meeting the great fans. The people of Canada are always so friendly and welcoming.”

Winkler will be on hand at Comic Con ready to meet and greet fans, as well as taking part in a question and answer session.

Comic Con takes place at Hamilton Convention Centre from Oct.13 – 14.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.