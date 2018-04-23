Peterborough gets a taste of ComiCon culture

David Wyldstar calls the ComiCon covention in Peterborough a day about “fandom, geekdom, nerdom”

“Today is all about fandom, geekdon, nerdom, whatever you want to call it. It’s all about comic books superheroes, movies TV, fun, and games,” said David Wyldstar, senior event coordinator with Pop Culture Canada.

This is the second year Peterborough has hosted the popular event and it is becoming a boon for local businesses.

“People used to have to go out of town for this type of thing, so this actually keeps the people here in town,” said Bruce Gravel, humour author.

Because of the large turnout last year, Pop Culture Canada has decided to host ComiCon for a second time in Peterborough.

“I feel like its about time; obviously there’s a fan base. We’re happy that it’s here and we want it to keep going, we’re really exited” said a man dressed as Wolverine from X-Men.

“I really like it, it’s nice having a ComiCon that comes to a localized town so that we don’t have to travel all the way to Toronto to go to one,” said a girl dressed as a Broken Doll.

And this time around, some big name talents were on hand, including graphic artist James O’barr, film actress Bai Ling and Noelle Hannibal.

“I’ve been in the Crow and in Star Wars, in Crank 2 in Luke Beson french movie, taxi 3,” aid Bai Ling.

Organizers are excited to continue building up Peterborough’s Comicon and in true comicon style, the organizers are using this sloglan…

“To boldy go where no con has gone before,” Said Wildstar.