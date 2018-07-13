Hamilton police to provide update on deadly Dundas fire

The Hamilton police Major Crime Unit says it will provide an update on a deadly house fire in Dundas.
Carla Rutherford, 65, and her 64-year-old husband, Alan, died in Monday’s blaze on Greening Court.
Hamilton police called the fire suspicious.
Det. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk will provide an update at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Central Police Headquarters.
The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the blaze, which struck just before 4 a.m. Monday.
A damage estimate has not been released.
