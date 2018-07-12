Forge FC come to Hamilton

The Canadian Premier League, in conjunction with Hamilton Tiger-Cats caretaker Bob Young, announced their newest franchise on Thursday evening at Tim Hortons Field.

Forge FC will begin play in Hamilton in 2019 when the Canadian Premier League kicks off for the first time.

The team also revealed their logo — a hammer with sparks flying off of it. The hammer includes six bands on the handle to represent the six municipalities that form the amalgamated city of Hamilton.

The team also announced that the colours would be orange, platinum and white with a special black and gold jersey to be worn once per season.

The CPL will feature eight teams in its inaugural season with franchises across the country including existing NASL franchise FC Edmonton.

The league aims to be, as commissioner Dave Clanachan put it, the bridge between the 15- to 16-year-old players in Canada and the professional level.

“We need to give people more of a chance,” said Clanachan. “Every kid cannot be that kid that plays in the academy… you don’t want to miss somebody. It’s very important that we keep that open for everyone.”

For his part, Young is excited about the opportunity to bring the game of soccer to the passionate fans in the city of Hamilton.

“This is a community town, people care about each other, people have passion for things,” said Young. “Soccer is the fastest-growing sport in Canada. Hamilton deserves and now has the team that will represent them.”

The team did not announce a head coach as some CPL teams have already done but they did announce that Hamilton Soccer Hall of Famer John McGrane will be a part of the front office.