Canadian Premier League to make announcement in Winnipeg Wednesday

Wednesday marks a big day for soccer in Manitoba, as the beautiful game returns.

At 2:30 p.m., Canadian Premier League (CPL) Commissioner David Clanachan and President and CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club Wade Miller, will announce details surrounding the city’s newest soccer team.

The team name, colours and logo will be revealed at the club’s home venue, Investors Group Field.

CPL President Paul Beirne was on 680 CJOB prior to the event, and said that he believes tickets will be affordable for families.

“The average price will be about $25. There will be some from $15 to $40.”

The newly-formed Winnipeg club joins inaugural CPL teams that already have been confirmed in Calgary (Cavalry FC), Halifax (HFX Wanderers FC) and York Region (York 9 FC), north of Toronto.

According to the CPL, club reveals in Hamilton, Ottawa and Edmonton might not be far behind.

The debut of the eight-team Canadian Premier League will take place in April 2019, with the season wrapping up in October.