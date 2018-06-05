Winnipeg’s professional soccer club name, colours expected Wednesday

The president of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) was in Winnipeg Tuesday ahead of a big announcement — the return of professional soccer to Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Football Club and CPL are expected to reveal the new team’s name, colours and jerseys at Investors Group Field Wednesday.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Football Club to announce details about soccer team on June 6

CPL President Paul Beirne told Global News the league is all about giving opportunities for young people to play.

“There are no opportunities outside of the three major league soccer clubs,” Beirne said. “A handful of players go overseas to apply their trade in some other country.”

“Its not ideal. It isn’t built to improve the game for Canada.”

The league has confirmed 7 teams will begin play in April of next year:

Cavalry FC (Calgary, Alberta)

FC Edmonton (Edmonton, Alberta)

Hamilton (Ontario)

HFX Wanderers FC (Halifax, Nova Scotia)

Port City (Greater Victoria, British Columbia)

Winnipeg (Manitoba)

York 9 FC (York Region, Ontario)

READ MORE: Winnipeg soccer executive hopes new club will score with local youth

The CPL is also in the process of talking with 20 different communities across Canada, and are planning on adding two teams a year, over the next several seasons.