June 5, 2018 5:51 pm

Winnipeg’s professional soccer club name, colours expected Wednesday

Austin Siragusa By Reporter  Global News

IGF was home to the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2015. Soon, it will be home to a Winnipeg professional soccer team.

Mitch Rosset / Global News
The president of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) was in Winnipeg Tuesday ahead of a big announcement — the return of professional soccer to Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Football Club and CPL are expected to reveal the new team’s name, colours and jerseys at Investors Group Field Wednesday.

CPL President Paul Beirne told Global News the league is all about giving opportunities for young people to play.

“There are no opportunities outside of the three major league soccer clubs,” Beirne said. “A handful of players go overseas to apply their trade in some other country.”

“Its not ideal. It isn’t built to improve the game for Canada.”

The league has confirmed 7 teams will begin play in April of next year:

  • Cavalry FC (Calgary, Alberta)
  • FC Edmonton (Edmonton, Alberta)
  • Hamilton (Ontario)
  • HFX Wanderers FC (Halifax, Nova Scotia)
  • Port City (Greater Victoria, British Columbia)
  • Winnipeg (Manitoba)
  • York 9 FC (York Region, Ontario)

A map showing the teams across Canada for the inaugural season of the Canadain Premier Leauge in April 2019.

File/Global News

The CPL is also in the process of talking with 20 different communities across Canada, and are planning on adding two teams a year, over the next several seasons.

