Winnipeg soccer executive hopes new club will score with local youth

A new professional soccer team is coming to Winnipeg next year.

The team will be playing in the Canadian Premier League, an upcoming fully professional, FIFA-sanctioned soccer league expected to begin play in spring 2019.

More details on the club will be announced be by the Winnipeg Football Club June 6. The team is slated to play at the home of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Investors Group Field.

Executive Director of the Manitoba Soccer Association Hector Vergara hopes the new soccer club will get more children and young adults involved in the game.

“All of a sudden you have a pathway for players right here in the city'” Vergara said.

“You don’t have to think about trying to go to another province or another country to get into the professional environment.”

Aside from Winnipeg, the league is also confirmed to have teams in Surrey, Calgary, York Region, Hamilton and Halifax.