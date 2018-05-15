Winnipeg Football Club to announce details about soccer team on June 6

The Winnipeg Football Club will announce details on June 6 regarding the soccer team that’s going to be based at Investors Group Field. It’s been known for awhile that the Canadian Premier League will have a soccer club in Winnipeg. Details about the team’s logo, colours and name along with info on ticket prices will be revealed.

This would be Winnipeg’s second professional soccer team as the Fury played in the now defunct Canadian Soccer League from 1987-92 and won the CSL championship in the league’s sixth and final season.

The CPL is scheduled to begin operating in the spring of 2019 with a total of eight teams. York 9 FC was officially established on May 10 and franchises are also planned to operate in Surrey, BC along with Calgary, Hamilton, and Halifax. The ultimate goal of the league is to further develop Canadian soccer talent and it has been reported, but not confirmed, that homegrown players will make up 75 per cent of each team’s roster.

Former Tim Horton’s President and COO David Clanachan was named the CPL’s first commissioner earlier this year. Ex-Toronto FC VP of Business Operations Paul Beirne has come on board as league president.