Sports
May 18, 2018 12:05 am

Calgary’s Canadian Premier League soccer team unveiled as Cavalry FC

By Staff The Canadian Press

Cavalry FC's name and crest honours armed services and first responders who serve Calgary and Canada, Spruce Meadows Sports and Entertainment said Thursday in a release.

COURTESY: Spruce Meadows Sports and Entertainment
A A

Cavalry FC will be Calgary’s team in the Canadian Premier League next year.

Cavalry will play out of the Spruce Meadows equestrian complex known for its annual international show jumping competitions.

The club’s name and crest honours armed services and first responders who serve Calgary and Canada, Spruce Meadows Sports and Entertainment said Thursday in a release.
Renovations to existing facilities will generate a soccer stadium of 5,000 seats with a grass pitch.

An artist\’s rendering of the future home of Cavalry FC at Calgary\’s Spruce Meadows equestrian complex.

COURTESY: Spruce Meadows Ltd.

“Spruce Meadows truly is a story of ‘by Canadians for Canadians’ that has risen from virtually nothing to some degree of prominence and repute on the world stage over the last four decades,” Spruce Meadows president and chief executive officer Linda Southern-Heathcott said in the statement.

“However, it is about so much more. It is about community, family, youth, and about providing pathways for Canadian athletes. Our vision for the sport of soccer and the CPL ticks all of those boxes.”

READ MORE: Spruce Meadows to be home for professional Canadian soccer team, will convert arena

Watch below: On May 7, 2018, Lisa MacGregor filed this report after Spruce Meadows confirmed that one of its arenas will be renovated to become the new home of a Canadian Premier League soccer team in Calgary.

Former pro player Tommy Wheeldon Jr., will be Cavalry’s coach and general manager.

The CPL plans to have 10 teams, with eight participating in the league’s debut in 2019.

A Toronto-area club called York 9, Hamilton, Winnipeg, Halifax, Calgary and a Port City team in B.C., have already been announced. Edmonton and Ottawa are expected to join the league.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Calgary
Calgary soccer stadium
Calgary Sports
Canadian Premier League
Cavalry FC
CPL
Soccer
soccer stadium
Sports
Spruce Meadows
Spruce Meadows Sports and Entertainment
Tommy Wheeldon Jr.

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News