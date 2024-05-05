Traffic impacted in downtown Vancouver due to BMO marathons

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers in downtown Vancouver are having to weave their way around road closures on Sunday.

A large area of downtown Vancouver has been shut down to drivers due to the BMO Vancouver Marathon and half marathon.

The marathon, which is roughly 42 kilometres long, stretches from Queen Elizabeth Park, around UBC and ends in downtown Vancouver on Pender Street.

⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: The BMO Vancouver Marathon is TODAY Sun, May 5. Widespread road closures in effect until Sun 8 pm. Expect delays & plan ahead. Road closures ➡️ https://t.co/ZKlNO2QKbi #BMOVM #VanTraffic pic.twitter.com/hc2snQHVfe — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) May 5, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

“The Vancouver International Marathon Society RUNVAN would like to advise residents and business owners of temporary road closures and traffic control measures to accommodate this annual event on the first Sunday of May,” marathon staff said. “Thanks for your patience and cooperation in helping Vancouver deliver a world-class event.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The half marathon also started at Queen Elizabeth Park and ended on West Pender Street, however, it takes a different route through the downtown core.

Widespread closures are expected to remain in effect until 8 p.m.

Burnaby athlete Carissa Zargar said the half marathon event was shoulder to shoulder for the first five kilometres but then spread out for the rest of the day.

“I was in a state of euphoria and pain but I just closed my eyes and pushed through,” she said.

“Seeing all the people cheering pushed me to the end.”