Traffic impacted in downtown Vancouver due to BMO marathons

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 5, 2024 3:26 pm
bmo vancouver View image in full screen
BMO's marathon and half marathon is taking place in Vancouver, Sunday. City of Vancouver
Drivers in downtown Vancouver are having to weave their way around road closures on Sunday.

A large area of downtown Vancouver has been shut down to drivers due to the BMO Vancouver Marathon and half marathon.

The marathon, which is roughly 42 kilometres long, stretches from Queen Elizabeth Park, around UBC and ends in downtown Vancouver on Pender Street.

“The Vancouver International Marathon Society RUNVAN would like to advise residents and business owners of temporary road closures and traffic control measures to accommodate this annual event on the first Sunday of May,” marathon staff said. “Thanks for your patience and cooperation in helping Vancouver deliver a world-class event.”

The half marathon also started at Queen Elizabeth Park and ended on West Pender Street, however, it takes a different route through the downtown core.

Widespread closures are expected to remain in effect until 8 p.m.

Burnaby athlete Carissa Zargar said the half marathon event was shoulder to shoulder for the first five kilometres but then spread out for the rest of the day.

“I was in a state of euphoria and pain but I just closed my eyes and pushed through,” she said.

“Seeing all the people cheering pushed me to the end.”

