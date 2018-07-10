Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker named top performer of week

Adam Bighill has been named a Shaw CFL Top Performer following the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ big win against the B.C. Lions

The linebacker had two interceptions in Saturday’s 41-10 win over B.C., taking the second one 55 yards for a touchdown.

It marked Bighill’s first CFL touchdown and it came in his first game against his former team.

Bighill also led the team in tackles in the game, registering six in the victory.

Teammate Patrick Neufeld believes Bighill is at the top of his game.

“In my opinion he’s been the best defensive player in the CFL for the last two or three seasons, when he was in the CFL,” offensive lineman Neufeld said following a recent practice.

Bighill was the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2015. He played one year with the B.C. Lions the following season before he signed with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints. But he spent much of the season on their practice roster, only appearing in three games. He was released by the Saints in May and signed with the Bombers.

“He’s such a phenomenal person outside of football, so his character coming into the locker is huge, and then vast skills he has on defence,” Neufled said.

“He’s everything you want in a player.”

The Bombers face the Lions again this week in B.C. on Saturday.