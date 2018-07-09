Video captures bear strolling along Metro Vancouver beach, checking out picnics

A Metro Vancouver park is still closed Monday after a bear was spotted in the area last week.

A video taken on White Pine Beach on Thursday, July 5, shows a bear rummaging through beachgoers’ belongings while dozens of people look on nearby.

The bear is not bothered by the nearby people at all.

Tony Kostka, whose wife took the video, said it happened around 11 a.m.

As the video starts, the bear can be seen by someone’s belongings, where Kostka said a woman was actually sleeping. “She woke up and started slowly moving away,” he said. “She went into the water and that’s where my wife and her friends were standing.”

The bear can then be seen strolling along the beach, heading towards another blanket and set of belongings.

“The bear was walking blanket to blanket to blanket searching for food,” said Kostka.

“It picked up a backpack and ripped everything from the backpack.”

Kostka said his wife, who can be heard speaking Polish, is saying, “It’s moving towards our stuff,” and “Don’t touch my skirt!”

In the video, many people, including children, can be seen standing around watching the bear.

Someone did call 911 and after about 20 minutes, the park rangers showed up and chased the bear into the nearby forest.

Metro Vancouver has closed White Pine Beach on Monday. It is not known when it is expected to reopen.