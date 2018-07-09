Montrealers dance the Bhangra to celebrate the World Cup

Sporting their favourite World Cup team jerseys, a group of eight kicked their legs and broke a sweat on the soccer field without ever touching a soccer ball.

The Montreal dance troop called Power Bhangra took to the pitch to produce a World Cup-inspired dance video.

“It was a good time for us to combine both a powerful sport and a powerful dance form,” Power Bhangra founder Harshjot Singh said.

The viral video has amassed thousands of views on social media. The traditional dance in which they are performing is called the Bhangra which comes from northern India.

The passionate dancers have an equally strong admiration for the beautiful game and Singh says that is what pushed them to create the dance video.

“It’s a powerful dance form and a powerful sport coming together, Singh said.

“We wanted to join both of them and again, we are always supporting initiatives which bring people together.”

Billions tune in to watch the World Cup and Singh says there is no better way of celebrating the world coming together.

“This is a very special moment in the world,” Singh said.

It may look like Harshjot is celebrating a team France victory but he is actually dancing the Bhangra. Watch Harshjot and the rest of the Power Bhangra team perform the traditional Indian dance in celebration of the Beautiful Game. https://t.co/iu9Mq7h8UA pic.twitter.com/vwv7gw4gRo — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) July 9, 2018

Singh said the group hopes to join in on the “FIFA Fever” but to also spread the energetic and vibrant dance.

Power Bhangra group offers dance and fitness lessons for those who wish to learn the high-intensity Bhangra.