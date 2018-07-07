Missing Ontario man’s family reacts to discovery of human remains

The revelation that more human remains have been recovered from a property linked to accused serial killer Bruce McArthur has caused a ripple effect.

Now charged in connection with the deaths of eight men, the 66-year-old former landscaper is behind bars.

He was known to frequent a number of establishments in Toronto’s Gay Village.

Toronto police have faced significant backlash for their handling of missing persons cases in the area.

McArthur is facing eight counts of first-degree murder.

He used the Mallory Crescent home to store tools and supplies. Earlier this year, police found the remains of seven men in large planters located on the property.

While police have remained tight-lipped about the specifics of their most recent finds, they said a post-mortem is expected to take place on Monday. Crews will continue digging up the site on Tuesday.

Jodi Riley has been tirelessly advocating for changes to the way missing persons cases are handled by Canadian law enforcement. Her brother, Jon Riley, has been missing for more than five years. She launched an online petition and detailed the challenges she said her family endured trying to get his disappearance taken seriously.

In November 2012, a police task force known as Project Houston was launched to investigate the disappearances of three men from the gay community.

“We hold on to hope that he isn’t a victim, but when we hear news like this – that there is a dumping ground behind the house – we wait,” she told Global News on Friday.

Ms. Riley said the news has been devastating for her family. Her brother lived in Meaford, Ontario but was known to work in Toronto during the summer. He performed odd jobs, including landscaping.

She said her brother tended to stay in the Village when he stayed in Toronto.

Jon Riley is not among the eight men identified by Toronto police as alleged victims of McArthur. The remains discovered near 53 Mallory Crescent on Wednesday and Thursday have not been identified.

“I know there’s a lot more remains. It’s just a matter of time before more families are going to be notified,” said Jodi.

“I’m praying that it’s not my brother, but this man did not just kill eight people.”

Earlier this year, police said they were looking into 15 homicide cold cases between 1975 and 1997.