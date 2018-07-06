Regina woman loses guide dog due to collision with cyclist

For Regina resident Ashley Nemeth, her guide dog Rick was her lifeline, helping her navigate the tasks of everyday life.

“I used to just be able to say ‘Rick bus stop’ and he would turn the corner and head straight for the bus stop,” Nemeth said.

But the day-to-day activities aren’t as easy as they used to be, ever since Rick was forced to retire after being hit by a cyclist.

READ MORE: Guide dog etiquette

In May, Nemeth was shopping with her daughter in downtown Regina, after moving from Indian Head.

“We were walking down the sidewalk and a guy on a bike came behind Rick and tried to go between Rick and the wall,” Nemeth said. “He ended up hitting Rick on the side and when Rick turned to get out of the way he ran over his front paw. Then he just kept on going and kind of yelled ‘Hey sorry.'”

While Rick was physically okay, mentally he was never the same even though Nemeth spent the next couple of months trying to gain back his confidence.

“He wasn’t focused he was too worried about what was going on around him and he was always looking behind him or always hesitating because he was so nervous and stressed out,” Nemeth said.

READ MORE: GoPro strapped to guide dog shows challenges of blind UK man’s daily commute

About a week ago, Nemeth had no choice but to hang up his harness for the last time as staff from the training facility in California came and picked him up.

“When he left, it was like a piece of my independence left. He provided so much confidence and independence for me,” she explained.

Nemeth was born legally blind and five years ago she lost her sight completely. Without Rick, she’s had to learn to navigate life all over again.

“The thought of winter coming and all of those markers that I use are gone with the snow. It’s terrifying,” Nemeth said.

Unfortunate stories like Nemeth’s aren’t that uncommon. In fact, Christall Beaudry, executive director with CNIB Saskatchewan, a national organization that provides mobility and independence for people who are blind and partially sighted, says many people just aren’t aware.

READ MORE: CNIB’s 100th anniversary: Guide dog program

“I see all the time someone reach out to pet her dog or to provide a piece of food or just the ‘coochie coochie coo,’ and all those little things that distract the guide dog from its focus, which is really the handler and their safety,” Beaudry explained.

What many don’t realize Beaudry says, is that under the Animal Protection Act in Saskatchewan, interfering with a service animal could cost you up to $25,000 and/or two years in jail.

“Every time you distract a working dog, if they get used to that, they’re then going to start looking for that attention when they’re out and about,” Nemeth said. “So if they’re looking for that attention, they’re not paying attention to their job and their handler. There have been people who have had to retire dogs for that reason.”

While Nemeth plans to apply for another guide dog, it’s a process that could take up to a year.

“I just want people to understand that giving a dog their space and allowing them to do their job, it might delay you a minute or two to wait, but it’s not worth having someone’s life turned upside down,” Nemeth explained.