Grieving B.C. mother puts up three billboards in connection with daughter’s disappearance

It is a mother’s plea for help.

Judy Peterson put up three billboards in the Comox Valley Thursday to draw attention to the case of her missing daughter.

Lindsey Nicholls went missing 25 years ago on August 2, 1993. According to the RCMP, Nicholls was believed to be on her way to visit friends in Courtenay as part of the B.C. Day long weekend celebration, but she never arrived. Peterson believes her daughter may have been hitchhiking.

“Someone knows something. We hope that this exposure will convince them to come forward and provide the last piece of the puzzle,” said Peterson.

The RCMP suspect foul play, but the case remains unsolved.

The billboards read ‘Missing 25 years’, ‘Someone Knows Something’ and ‘Call Comox Valley RCMP or Crime Stoppers’.

Peterson was inspired to put the billboards up outside Courtenay by the award winning 2017 film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. The movie is about a grieving mother who puts up billboards to show her frustration over the way local police was dealing with investigating her daughter’s cold case murder.

The Missing Children Society of Canada CEO Amanda Pick was in the Comox Valley on Thursday to stand with Peterson. She said these cases have deep impacts on communities.

“What we understand in working with families like Judy across our country is that a missing child impacts the entire community,” said Pick. “This community stood with Judy when this happened and we are asking them again today to stand with her. Provide the information. There are answers here.”

Since 2000, Peterson has been lobbying to have the federal DNA Identification Act amended to include DNA samples from missing persons in Canada’s National DNA Data Bank. In March, the federal government announced it would establish a National Missing Persons DNA Program.

Peterson is convinced that someone in the community has information about her daughter’s disappearance and hopes the billboards will trigger memories.

Nicholls is described as 5’3″, 110-115 lbs, with green eyes and blonde hair with red henna. She had been wearing jeans, a khaki silk tank top, a blue and pink checkered shirt and white runners.