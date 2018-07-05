Kingston retirement home loses license for neglecting residents, mistreating staff

Fairfield Manor East, a Kingston retirement home, will be closing its doors later this year due to several allegations of mistreatment of residents and staff.

On June 26, the Retirement Home Regulatory Authority, an organization responsible for administering the Retirement Homes Act, ordered Fairfield Manor East’s license be revoked, effective Oct. 31.

The decision comes on the heels of recent inspection reports that the regulatory body says “resulted in findings of neglect.”

CKWS broke the story of allegations made against management at Fairfield Manor East, namely against owner Muhammad Quazi. CKWS tried to contact Quazi and Fairfield Manor East for comment but received no response.

The regulatory body issued a previous order against Fairfield Manor East on May 11, citing neglect at the Kingston retirement home.

“The registrar believes on reasonable grounds that the licensee has contravened a section of the act, pertaining to neglect of its residents.”

On June 8, the Ontario Superior Court issued an order against Fairfield Manor to refrain from neglecting its residents and to make sure its staff was properly trained.

The order came after several inspections of the home, where the regulatory body found that the in some cases medication was being improperly administered, allegedly causing at least one of its residents to be sent to hospital.

Several employees also came forward to speak about lack of payment, lack of training and an unclean and unsafe work environment.

Quazi also owns Fairfield Manor West in Kingston, which hasn’t received any orders from the regulatory board, but during its most recent inspection on June 4, was cited for non-compliance of the Retirement Homes Act for failing to keep the home free from pests and to deal with pests in the home.