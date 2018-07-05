London’s Victoria Park becomes global village for 24th annual Sunfest

One of London’s most recognizable festivals has made its yearly return to the city.

Sunfest kicks off in Victoria Park Thursday.

At the 24th installment of the festival, Londoners will once again have the chance to experience cultures from all over the world through food, music, and art.

“[We have] over 35 professional music ensembles from all over the world,” said artistic director Alfredo Caxaj.

“The festival is also complemented by a big market of international cuisines and art,” he said.

“It really makes the festival not only one of the largest in London and southwestern Ontario, but one of the largest in Canada.”

Sunfest is home to music that ranges from folk to reggae and to artists who come from Mali, Sweden, South Korea, Chile, and our very own London, Ont. — to name a few.

READ MORE: London Fringe Festival: ‘Recovery Show’ talks about mental illness, road to recovery

Caxaj has dubbed Sunfest the “United Nations of festivals,” saying he wants people to experience what he calls “the global village.”

“Sunfest attracts thousands of people from all different walks of life,” he said.

“Different cultural backgrounds, different language groups, different colours of people, different social-economic status. It’s truly the festival that appeals to a wider section of the community.”

He added the festival shows a London community that can be very different from the one we’re used to seeing.

According to Caxaj, the festival’s main goal is to reflect Canada’s diversity.

“I think it’s one of the key elements for us to succeed. It’s not only another event in the park, but it’s a festival that has a mission and mandate,” he said.

“The whole idea behind it is really to bring the community together. That’s exactly what it is.”

Over 200,000 people attended last year’s festival, said Caxaj. This year he’s hoping to see 225,000 make their way through over the course of the weekend.

Sunfest is free to attend and runs from Thursday, July 5 to Sunday, July 8.

READ MORE: London’s 2018 Fringe Theatre Festival

Thursday’s forecast is calling for a high of 33 C, feeling like 43 with the humidex. If you need a break from the heat, you can head to the TD Cool Down Zone at the festival.

There’s also a chance of showers Thursday afternoon, but the forecast from Friday to Sunday is calling for sunny skies and seasonal temperatures.

— With files from Andrew Graham and Ozioma Ibeto