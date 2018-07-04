2 people killed in Highway 16 crash near B.C./Alberta border

RCMP are investigating after two people were killed in a head-on crash about two kilometres west of the B.C./Alberta border on Wednesday.

The crash happened at 9:16 a.m. on Highway 16, just east of Valemount.

Const. Mike Halskov with RCMP “E” Division in B.C. said a Jeep pulling a trailer was heading east on the highway when it crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a westbound vehicle.

There were three people in the vehicle at the time, two of whom were killed in the crash, Halskov said. The condition of the third person was not known, nor was the condition of the driver of the Jeep.

Shortly after, a semi-truck heading west on Highway 16 drove off the road to avoid the crash. The driver was not injured, RCMP said.

The highway is expected to be closed until about 11 p.m. MT as RCMP investigate.

Highway 16 west of Jasper remains closed due to an earlier vehicle incident. Estimated opening time is 11:00 pm Mountain Time. All further updates can be found on @DriveBC_NC @511Alberta https://t.co/CgTzpiSQRa — Jasper National Park (@JasperNP) July 4, 2018

Halskov said all factors will be considered in the investigation.

For updates on the status of the highway, follow Drive BC or 511 Alberta on social media.